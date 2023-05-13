Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. Herc has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.38.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Herc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,097,580.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $31,318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Herc by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

