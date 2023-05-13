Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Up 0.1%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,726 ($21.78) and last traded at GBX 1,720 ($21.70). Approximately 77,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 98,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,718 ($21.68).

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -270.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,754.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,806.92.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

