Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $176.45

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.45 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.21). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 393,528 shares trading hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.30. The company has a market cap of £350.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,557.14.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.