Head to Head Survey: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Okta and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $1.86 billion 9.34 -$815.00 million ($5.17) -14.79 ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.02 $9.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Okta and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 4 11 24 0 2.51 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okta currently has a consensus target price of $86.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Okta is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Okta has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -43.87% -12.53% -7.48% ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Okta on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

