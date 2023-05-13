Head-To-Head Contrast: 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -155.50% -46.88% -41.43% Clean Energy Technologies 5.53% 66.31% 1.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of 374Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $3.54 million 104.13 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -71.50 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 37.29 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 374Water.

Volatility and Risk

374Water has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats 374Water on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

