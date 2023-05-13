Head-To-Head Analysis: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $11.43 million 4.12 $1.59 million $0.13 44.48 Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million 1.99 $1.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 9.03% 2.12% 0.33% Gouverneur Bancorp 10.00% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.