Head to Head Analysis: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.34 30.62 Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($1.75) -0.22

Risk & Volatility

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HH&L Acquisition and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Akumin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -93.70% 4.25% Akumin -20.91% -53.08% -5.41%

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Akumin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

