HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $3,975,488. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $275.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

