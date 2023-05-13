HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,235.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $250.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $287.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

