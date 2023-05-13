HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,871 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

NYSE HSY opened at $274.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.