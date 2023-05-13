HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

