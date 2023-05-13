HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 877.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

