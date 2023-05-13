HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.