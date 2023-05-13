HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $359.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.38. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

