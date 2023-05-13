HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 5,267 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

MDT opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

