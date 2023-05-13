HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 15,543 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

