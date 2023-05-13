HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 6,981 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

