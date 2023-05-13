Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 13,579,293 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50.

On Monday, March 6th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40.

Hayward Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $11.47 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 174.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.