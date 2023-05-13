Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 72,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 465,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.83. 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,324. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

