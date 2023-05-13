Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 2094334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

