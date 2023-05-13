Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 70.8% in April

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

HWBK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 31,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $124.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $27.00.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David T. Turner bought 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $49,548.24. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,419.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $50,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,372 shares of company stock valued at $154,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.