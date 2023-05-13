Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Down 2.7 %

Hawaiian stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $389.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

