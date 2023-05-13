Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 387,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

