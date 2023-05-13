H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 1,216,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in H World Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

