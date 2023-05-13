Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.14. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$25.00 and a 12-month high of C$46.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.68 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. Research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.1627188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

