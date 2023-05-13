Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $31.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

