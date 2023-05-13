Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1533 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

