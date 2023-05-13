Grove Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.28 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Grove token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “The GroveCoin ($GRV) itself is the native token of a ‘Proof-of-Stake’ Blockchain of the same name. This token supply protocol is counter to the environmentally harmful ‘Proof-of-Work’ mining approach. The GroveCoin blockchain facilitates an entire ecosystem of digital finance utilities, as well as allowing other projects to develop on the same network. A portion of GroveBusiness profits go to burning the Coin supply, ensuring ongoing value to holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

