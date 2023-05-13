Grin (GRIN) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $639,502.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,871.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00299981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00570687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00421301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

