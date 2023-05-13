Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.63 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

