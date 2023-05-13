Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,448 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

GE opened at $98.80 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.