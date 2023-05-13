Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Gray Television Stock Up 5.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $735.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.92%.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN.A)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.