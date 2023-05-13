Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Gray Television Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $735.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.