Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Trading Down 2.4%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 430,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

