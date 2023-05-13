Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $162,054.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $573,884.16.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.5 %

GSHD stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

