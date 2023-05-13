Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $162,054.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $573,884.16.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.5 %

GSHD stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

