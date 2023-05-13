Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 9,552 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

