Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 9,552 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

