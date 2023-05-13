Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

NYSE GPN opened at $102.60 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

