Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.13% of Global-e Online worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Global-e Online by 2.0% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,119,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,595,000 after buying an additional 302,488 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,234 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

