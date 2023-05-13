GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 4.2%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 54,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 102,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

