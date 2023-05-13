Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Geron Stock Performance
Shares of GERN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.84.
Insider Activity at Geron
In related news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Geron
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
