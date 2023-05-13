Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Insider Activity at Geron

In related news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Geron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Geron by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

