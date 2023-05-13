George Kao Sells 553 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

