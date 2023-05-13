Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.
Insider Transactions at Genpact
In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 13.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 14.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Genpact
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
