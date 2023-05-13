Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 13.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 14.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.