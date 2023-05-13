Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,699,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.75% of Genpact worth $402,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $33,211,136.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,320 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

