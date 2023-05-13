Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $0.0969 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $428,852.33 and $73.58 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

