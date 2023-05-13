General Electric (NYSE:GE) SVP Scott Strazik Sells 173,873 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GE opened at $98.80 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

