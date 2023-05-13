General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $235.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.