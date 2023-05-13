General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.69.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average of $235.27.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
