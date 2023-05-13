Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Gen Digital Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Gen Digital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gen Digital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

