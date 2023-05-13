Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to $1.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.90 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 314,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 225,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

