Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to $1.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.90 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GAU opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
