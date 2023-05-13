G999 Price Tops $0.0049 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $7,743.33 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

