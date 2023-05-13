FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

