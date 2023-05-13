FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $112.70

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.70 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.39). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 35,065 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.90. The firm has a market cap of £276.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,215.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

In other news, insider David Adams purchased 100,000 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($148,895.90). In other news, insider Gavin Jones bought 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.10 ($94,636.09). Also, insider David Adams bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($148,895.90). 15.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

